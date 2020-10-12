AARP: don’t let your vote get cast away

Be honest. Are you feeling a little lost these days, what with all that time spent away from family and friends thanks to social distancing and the COVID virus? It’s easy to feel stranded these days with all the changes in our world and AARP South Dakota wants you to know that you are not alone–even if it sometimes feels like it. Which is why Erik Gaikowski joins us via Zoom, to tell us how why AARP is encouraging South Dakotans to vote safely this fall by casting absentee ballots during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

AARP SD is encouraging everyone to know their voting options and know that Absentee voting is encouraged in South Dakota in order to allow all registered voters to safely cast their ballot from home during the coronavirus pandemic. You’ll find more South Dakota voter information on their website at AARP.org/SDVotes, or give them a call at 866-542-8172.