South Dakota’s favorite Sportsmen’s Show is back at the Sioux Falls Arena & Convention Center this weekend. Which means whether you’re looking for a great place to lay your head after a long day enjoying the great outdoors or you’re looking for great pricing on “toys” to help you get more enjoyment out of the great outdoors, you can find it all in one stop. Mike Costanzo stopped by to give us the details of what you’ll find at this year’s Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show. And “Wildlife” Wendy Horton and Steve Talmon who are part of the special events this weekend. The Sportsmen’s Show is not only packed with plenty of things to see, there are also plenty of educational seminars to help you learn even more about your time outside. Speaking of time outside, we talked about the two feathered friends that joined us on set that are probably more comfortable outside than they are inside a television studio.

Fun things to do at the 2023 Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show

The fun is well under way at the 2023 Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show at the Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center. The doors close at nine tonight, but re-open at 10 AM tomorrow morning for a weekend of fun! Saturday hours are 10 AM to 8 PM. And Sunday the show is open from 10 AM to 5 PM.

You can get your tickets now on the website siouxfallssportshow.com. Tickets are $10 for adults and $2.50 for kids ages six to 12. Kids five and under are free. And don’t forget to print that $1 off coupon and show it at the door.