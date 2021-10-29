Are you a fan of being spooked? Have you ever seen a sight that almost stops your heart?
Or tried to scream, but terror takes the sound before you make it?
Even if you’re not the biggest fan of fear, you probably recognize those lyrics from the iconic song “Thriller” by the late Michael Jackson. Even more iconic than the song itself is the dance that pairs with it.
Only as we’ve shown a few times on the show, dance isn’t always our strong suit.
Thankfully, we’re being joined by Ava Moore and Jenny Wei, instructors at Artistry Dance in Sioux Falls. They’ve stopped by today to teach us the iconic moves shown in the 80’s classic video to insure that we have a killer, thriller Halloween, Without looking like we’re fighting for our lives.
A ‘Thriller’ dance tutorial just in time for Halloween
