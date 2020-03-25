A sneak peek of Andy Gibson’s new music video and a special performance!

The Covid-19 outbreak has devastated the music community, leaving many musicians without work. With their gigs cancelled, some local artists are adjusting with the times, proving that music never stops. Local musician Andy Gibson’s Dueling Duo act is a popular attraction around KELOLAND, but it’s his new music video that will be attracting attention to him as a solo artist. He’s here to tell us more about his new music video and share how he’s finding new ways to reach an audience in a world of social distancing.

Andy’s music video premiers on his YouTube channel at 6 PM tonight!

Find more of his music on andygibsonmusic.com or andygibson.hearnow.com.