Physicians and scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agree that the early years of a child’s life are very important for his or her health and development. Healthy development means that children of all abilities are able to grow up with their social, emotional and educational needs met.



The guests that joined us on today’s show represent a collective impact collaboration which is working to explore the power of investing in high-quality early childhood education so that all children and families have the opportunity to attain the American Dream. Michelle Erpenbach is the president of Sioux Falls Thrive; and Amy Benda is the executive director of the Sioux Falls Hope Coalition.



They joined us to tell us more about how you can also be involved in this collaboration and begin laying the foundation for re-imagining education in America by “Starting at Zero”. The film by the same name kicks off the discussion Friday morning.

Details on the screening of “Starting at Zero”

For more information go to siouxfallsthrive.org/film.

Join Sioux Falls Thrive, Promising Futures Fund, Sioux Falls Hope Coalition, EmBe, Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire, and KELOLAND Media Group in a community discussion following the film. This is an opportunity for business, government, education, and faith communities to learn more about early childhood education and how it can impact the future of our community. The event takes place on Friday, March 4th from 7 AM – 9 AM. Join the conversation!