Across KELOLAND we’ve all officially gotten a taste of winter weather. From blustery grey days to full on blizzard conditions. We all know what we can expect coming up over the next few months, but If you’re curious about what the big picture is going to look like over the next few months, you’re in luck.
We’re being joined by KELOLAND Weather Meteorologist Scot Mundt. Scot stopped by the KELOLAND Living set today to give us a preview of what we can expect to learn in tonight’s KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Winter Special.
A preview of tonight’s KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Winter Special
Across KELOLAND we’ve all officially gotten a taste of winter weather. From blustery grey days to full on blizzard conditions. We all know what we can expect coming up over the next few months, but If you’re curious about what the big picture is going to look like over the next few months, you’re in luck.