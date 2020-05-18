A preview of tonight’s congressional town hall

Whether you work for a large corporation or you are your own boss, whether you live in the city, or in the country– we are all feeling the effects of COVID-19 on our lives. The disease has sickened nearly four thousand South Dakotans and killed almost four dozen people. And we are all looking for answers. Tonight, all three members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation will be taking part in a Town Hall Special Report on KELOLAND TV. Senators John Thune and Mike Rounds, along with Representative Dusty Johnson will be answering your questions. KELOLAND News’ Bridget Bennett and Don Jorgensen will be hosting tonight’s event and asking our lawmakers what they’re doing in Washington to bring help back home. Bridget joins us live via Zoom to tell us more.

Bridget will be joined by Don Jorgensen for tonight’s Special Report Town Hall. Join them tonight at 7:00 central time for an hour long special. You can watch it right here on KELOLAND TV, on KELOLAND.com or our KELOLAND News App as they answer your questions. If there is something you’d like to ask, there’s still time to go to our website and fill out a form.