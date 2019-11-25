Closings & Delays
City of Harrisburg

KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

A preview of the November episode of On The Road with Mike Huether

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

The KELOLAND On The Road crew has been out on the road again this month in search of some inspirational stories from throughout South Dakota to bring to KELOLAND viewers for tomorrow night’s show. KELOLAND On the Road host Mike Huether and the man behind the camera, videographer Taylor Yocum, are giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the heart-warming stories you can catch in the November episode of KELOLAND On The Road.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Viewers can now vote on their favorite On The Road stories here! Then tune in on Tuesday, December 17th at 6:30 PM Central Time, 5:30 PM Mountain Time for the year-end show featuring the three stories viewers couldn’t wait to see again.

You can catch the entire November episode and all three complete stories tomorrow night at 6:30 PM Central Time/ 5:30 PM Mountain time, right here on your KELOLAND station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests