A preview of the November episode of On The Road with Mike Huether

The KELOLAND On The Road crew has been out on the road again this month in search of some inspirational stories from throughout South Dakota to bring to KELOLAND viewers for tomorrow night’s show. KELOLAND On the Road host Mike Huether and the man behind the camera, videographer Taylor Yocum, are giving us a behind-the-scenes look at the heart-warming stories you can catch in the November episode of KELOLAND On The Road.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: Viewers can now vote on their favorite On The Road stories here! Then tune in on Tuesday, December 17th at 6:30 PM Central Time, 5:30 PM Mountain Time for the year-end show featuring the three stories viewers couldn’t wait to see again.

You can catch the entire November episode and all three complete stories tomorrow night at 6:30 PM Central Time/ 5:30 PM Mountain time, right here on your KELOLAND station.