A preview of DAPA’s “Treasure Island – A Musical Adventure” (with a lesson on stage combat!)

From pirates and treasure maps to mutiny on the high seas, the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is bringing a musical adventure to the Washington Pavilion next week that you won’t want to miss. Starting next Thursday you have the chance to catch a performance of Treasure Island – a musical adventure. Maggie Bloun and Aydn Calhoun, two of the actors who will be hitting the stage, tell us about the story of “Treasure Island” and what it is like performing in the production. They are joined by Ryan Calhoun and Chalease Kenyon, also with DAPA, to demonstrate stage combat.