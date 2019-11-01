1  of  2
Breaking News
Charles Rhines appeals to US Supreme Court in last-minute attempt to stop execution Charles Rhines appeals to South Dakota Supreme Court

KELOLAND Living - Airing Weekdays at 2pm!

You can watch KELOLAND Living online everyday Monday -Friday when we broadcast at 2pm CT.  Click the Watch Live button and don't miss an episode!

A preview of DAPA’s “Treasure Island – A Musical Adventure” (with a lesson on stage combat!)

KELOLAND Living
Posted: / Updated:

From pirates and treasure maps to mutiny on the high seas, the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is bringing a musical adventure to the Washington Pavilion next week that you won’t want to miss. Starting next Thursday you have the chance to catch a performance of Treasure Island – a musical adventure. Maggie Bloun and Aydn Calhoun, two of the actors who will be hitting the stage, tell us about the story of “Treasure Island” and what it is like performing in the production. They are joined by Ryan Calhoun and Chalease Kenyon, also with DAPA, to demonstrate stage combat.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KELOLAND Living Contests

Price Is Right Live
Win Price Is Right Tickets!
Vegas Classified
Vegas Classified Sweepstakes
Mel Robbins Trip
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!

KELOLAND Living Hosts & Producers

Enter the Vegas Experience Contest!
Win A Vegas Experience!
Enter Gifts Galore!

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests