Are you ready to get into that holiday spirit? If so, we’ve got just the ticket for you! If you’re looking for a guaranteed way to get into the spirit of Christmas, A Prairie Christmas-On Stage is the perfect choice.



Long-time broadcaster and America’s storyteller Jeff Gould is bringing his annual holiday radio program to the stage for the 2023 Holiday Season.



So get ready to laugh, reminisce, and truly experience the season’s magic, and take advantage of this unforgettable holiday experience as Jeff shares hilarious stories, poignant memories, and nostalgic moments in a show for everyone.