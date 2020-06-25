A peek inside the new ‘Grow It!’ exhibit at the Washington Pavilion

1  of  2
Drive anywhere in KELOLAND and it won’t be long before you pass a farm, but have you ever given that farm or the people who work there much thought? Chances are the answer is, “Not really.” That is something that the Washington Pavilion is hoping to change with its new “Grow It!” exhibit at the Kirby Science Discovery Center. Jason Folkerts is the director of museums at the Washington Pavilion. Any he’s here to tell us more about the 3,000 square feet of agriculture-themed exhibits and why it’s important for area kids to check it out whether they live in the country or in the city.

