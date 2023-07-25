Immigrants and refugees uproot their lives and move across the globe daily. While many refugees are escaping persecution for the hope of a better life there is an undeniable set of challenges and circumstances that often await. Now, imagine the community around you tells you that your mental health is important. For some, the horrors of trying to survive the day-to-day hasn’t left much room for having ever thought about your mental health before. Gisma Ali is the CEO and President of The Culture Link she joined KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson to discuss the need for an African immigrant & refugee centered approach to mental health care.