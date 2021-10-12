A look inside the National Music Museum located in Vermillion, South Dakota

Far away from the museums on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the National Music Museum in Vermillion, South Dakota is one national museum not to be missed. Recognized by the New York Times as a “musical Smithsonian…whose galleries teem with masterpieces,” the National Music Museum as attracted thousands of visitors every year.

Only the space has been closed since October of 2018 in order to undergo a 9.5 million dollar renovation. And we are about to give you one of the first looks inside to show you all of the work that has been done – and what’s to come.

The National Music Museum is only one of many things that make life in Vermillion so great. Nestled along the banks of the Missouri River, it’s the perfect small community with a big future.

