This weekend, KELOLAND News’ HealthBeat Special shined a spotlight on a new community project. It began with a vision of providing a safe place for people experiencing a non-violent behavioral health crisis or needing care for substance abuse disorders. Today, the Link Triage Center is a unique collaboration between the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health and Sanford Health doing just that.
If you ask anyone involved in the project they will point you to our next guest as the person who started that vision. Kari Benz is the director of Human Services at Lincoln/Minnehaha County.
What she first saw as a critical need for the community became a reality on June first when The Link opened its doors. She’s here to tell us more about how the project is running and what you can do to help ensure it receives continued support.
A look inside The Link Triage Center
