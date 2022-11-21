There are any number of websites on the Internet that can offer you a reprint of Andy Warhol’s “Marilyn Monroe” or Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers.” And while that may be convenient, don’t forget that there are plenty of local artists who create unique, original artwork right in our own community. Lori Nonnast and her team at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing in Hill City understand that local art also holds a unique appeal for the person buying it. That’s why it’s worth the trip to see the gallery yourself, or visit the shop online, and let them create a design that enhances and complements the image without overwhelming or distracting from the artwork. Local art is a great gift idea, too.

You’ll find the Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing at 256 Main Street in Hill City, South Dakota. If you’re interested in a specific piece, you can call them at 605-574-4440 or check out their complete selection online at joncranegallery.net. You can also order online. The shop is open Tuesday through Thursday from 10 AM – until 5 PM and on Friday and Saturday from 10 AM – 6 PM.