This is the time of year when Mother Nature opens her arms and invites travelers from all over the world to visit the Black Hills. It’s also the time of year when memories for a lifetime are created. So, it’s only natural that Jon Crane, one of South Dakota’s most prolific and awarded watercolor artists, has chosen to capture so many of the jewels of the Black Hills in his works. And there is no better place to see Crane’s work, as well as the work of other Black Hills artists, than at Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing in Hill City. After one look, either in-person or online, you’re going to want one of these memories in your own home.

Art at Jon Crane’s Gallery

You’ll find the Jon Crane Gallery and Custom Framing at 256 Main Street in Hill City, South Dakota. If you’re interested in a specific piece, you can call them at 605-574-4440 or check out their complete selection online at joncranegallery.net. You can also order online. The shop is open Mondays Through Saturdays throughout the summer season.