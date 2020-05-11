A local nurse working in NYC shares his unique vantage with the help of his bandmates

Even as the numbers appear to be declining, there is no doubt that the epicenter of the COVID crisis in this country is New York City where nearly 15,000 people have died and almost 200,000 people have fallen ill. David Assid is a registered nurse in Sioux Falls who answered the call to help provide medical care in the city. He not only went to serve, he also got together with two of his friends from across the country, Derek Olson in Santa Barbara, California and Parker Anderson in Des Moines. They also have Sioux Falls roots and the group, known as “Interspace Connection” decided to work together to help spread a positive message of hope through their music.

In this music video, debuting here on KELOLAND Living, David takes us on a journey through New York City amidst the coronavirus pandemic while he and his bandmates sing a cover of Simon and Garfunkle’s “The Only Living Boy in New York”.

