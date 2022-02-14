From the moment the bride takes that first step down the aisle, all the marital advice the couple has received goes out the window. Now, it’s just he and she doing all they can to live happily ever after. Neither the bride, nor the groom, or even those witnessing their declaration of love, have any idea whether their marriage will last, or how long they will live in wedded bliss.



Truth be told, Del and Bev Klassen had no idea either. And now as they are entering their 66th year as a couple, we think it’s safe to say that this one is going to last.



And on this Valentine’s Day, we decided to sit these lovebirds down to find out all their secrets to making marriage last that is.