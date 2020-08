At the end of the last school year, many parents quickly pivoted to guiding their children’s education from home. Yet, what some parents were unexpectedly thrust into is actually the preferred choice that many parents make year after year. Rebecca Lundgren, is a mother and teacher at True North Homeschool Academy. She’s here today to tell us about what her family’s and others can do when students are learning from home.

Learn more about True North Homeschool Academy on their website.