Nothing says “the weekend” to the KELOLAND Living Team quite like getting ready to head out for great live music and time with friends and family, and the best place to have all the fun in the sun this summer? Levitt at the Falls obviously! But, before you get into the fun of the weekend we have one question for you. Are you ready to “Fight Like A Band?”

KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson was joined by Saturday Night’s headliners Ron Keel and Dave Cothern, both of The Ron Keel Band. And of course one of our, and your, favorite guests, Nancy Halverson, the Executive Director of Levitt at the Falls.

Ron and Dave filled us in on how they’re going to rock the Levitt at the falls this Saturday, and Nancy is filling us in on what we can expect this weekend, and a special surprise happening on July 4.

Here is a preview of the music of The Ron Keel Band!

If you’re headed to the Levitt this weekend, food and beverage vendors will serve starting at 6:30 PM. You can bring your own picnic with you if you wish. Outside alcoholic drinks will not be allowed into the grounds but will be available for purchase on-site. Bring a chair, rent a chair, or grab a blanket to sit on. Your pet is welcome as long as it’s on a leash.