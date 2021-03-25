A healthy take on a classic, cheesy cracker

Bottled water has become a regular part of everyday life for many of us. In fact, we drink more bottled water than beer or milk. Entire aisles at the grocery store are full of it. But are we making a huge mistake?Our guest says, "Yes." Alex Connelly is the Owner, Manager and Water Consultant with Culligan Water in Sioux Falls.He's here to explain why using bottled water is a bad idea and how Culligan Water is a better option.

Culligan of Sioux Falls is proud to be a third-generation, family-owned Culligan franchise. They have doubled their service staff, and now have eight full-time service techs with more than 100 years of combined experience. You will find them at 1510 West 51st Street in Sioux Falls. Call your local Sioux Falls Culligan and see the difference for yourself!And don't forget, Culligan of Sioux Falls offers a Free In-Home Water Test and Site Analysis so you can find out exactly what is in your tap water! Testing of your water by a licensed Culligan water expert is the perfect solution to determine if you have any water problems. Rest assured, if any problems are found, they can properly solve your water problem.