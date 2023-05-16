The unwritten rules of attending a wedding are pretty easy to achieve: Always RSVP; don’t bring extra guests; make sure to be on time; and most important of all? Do not upstage the bride. Okay, but what exactly does that mean? What do we need to keep in mind for our wedding-guest attire?

Thankfully, Image Consultant and Personal Branding Expert, Sheila Anderson, stopped by to share her knowledge.

She joined us with some guidance on how to dress appropriately, and what you should know for the next time you are a guest at a wedding.

Wedding guest dress codes