A Dress For Success Client committed to paying it forward to empower others

EmBe was created to be a place where women could gather and learn and develop leadership skills. It’s that opportunity for growth that Amber Metzger has experienced first-hand. Amber, a member of EmBe’s Dress For Success Sioux Falls Professional Women’s group, shares how EmBe’s programs have changed her life and explains how an education series she now leads addresses women’s issues.

You can find the details for Amber’s Thursday event here.

For more information about EmBe and Dress For Success go to their website at www.embe.org.

