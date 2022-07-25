You know that little thrill you get when you find the perfect thing you were looking for when you go shopping? Well, what if we told you there’s an opportunity to do that, and enjoy a glass of bubbly while you snack on an appetizer. Then you move on to a glass of rose’ and some great boutique shopping…followed by a great wine and meal pairing. This is not just a fantasy, it’s reality if you’re among the lucky people to snatch up a ticket or two to the Downtown Progressive happening this Thursday. Want to know more? You ask and we deliver.

Mike Haskett, Mel Guse & Ondrea Stachel with Ashley Thompson at TH Grey

The Downtown Progressive event is a unique collaboration of three downtown Sioux Falls Businesses. Gist Wine Shop at 108 West 11th Street, TH Grey Boutique at 330 South Phillips Avenue and M.B. Haskett at 334 South Phillips Avenue.

There are only a limited number of tickets available for this fun event. Downtown Progressive takes place this Thursday, from 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM, beginning at Gist Wine Shop, moving to TH Grey Boutique and ending the evening at M.B. Haskett. You can get your tickets online at THGrey.com/pages/events. You’d better hurry because the tickets for such a fun event are going to sell out quickly.