9Round demonstrates a quick and effective way to get in shape

As we head into the busy holiday season, finding the time to workout can be a challenge. Ashley recently stopped by 9 Round Fitness in Sioux Falls to talk with owner Rob Feller and manager Cory Tilden about how using kickboxing moves, along with their trainers, can help build a stronger you in only 30 minutes. At 9Round, they offer a kickboxing-themed fitness program that incorporates functional, interval, cardiovascular, and circuit training regimens.

SPECIAL OFFER FOR KELOLAND LIVING VIEWERS: This week only 9Round will waive it’s usual $99 registration fee for any membership you purchase. In addition, all memberships are just $80 a month as compared to the regular membership cost of $99 a month. But the offer is good this week only, so hurry and make sure to tell them KELOLAND Living sent you.

9Round locations in Sioux Falls:
1216 East 57th Street
8605 West 26th Street in the Westbridge Mall
Give them a call at 275-8855.

You can also find more information on their website.

