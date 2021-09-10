9/11 20 years later: Living through the day and the aftermath

We all remember where we were on the morning of September 11, 2001. Regardless of whether you were getting ready for school, driving to work, or just watching the morning news. The attacks on American felt as if the entire country stood still to watch the events unfold. That was true for those of us who were witnessing the day secondhand. Now, imagine how it felt while you were at the center of one of the attacks, in Washington DC, or stuck overseas with little idea of what was happening stateside and flights to the US grounded indefinitely.



That was the case for Jessica Aguilar, who was working as an intern for *then Senator Tim Johnson, and her now husband Anthony Pizer who was participating in a semester at sea, and was just outside of Osaka, Japan.



They’re here today to give us their account of what it was like being in the area of the attacks, and trying to get home after the fact.