In this segment, we discuss the topic of suicide. If you or a loved one are having suicidal thoughts, you can call, text, or chat 988 and get connected with a trained professional.

If you are a South Dakotan who has lost a loved one to suicide, you can reach out to griefsupport@helplinecenter.org to learn about the different resources the Helpline Center has to offer.

The 437 project was born from a passion for bolstering both physical and mental wellness and the often-overlooked connection between the two. Now their team of runners is preparing to tackle the four hundred thirty-seven miles across the state of South Dakota.



We were joined today by Chief Executive Officer of the HelpLine Center, Janet Kittams, along with two of the project’s runners, John Meyer & Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken.



They stopped by to explain how the project is helping to bring an end to death by suicide.

The 437 Project will run 437 miles across the state of South Dakota beginning Thursday, September 21st and will be raising funds to support the Helpline Center. The Helpline Center is the only accredited suicide crisis center in the state of South Dakota. It serves thousands of people each year by organizing local agency volunteers and offering hope to individuals with thoughts of suicide. You can help this effort by making a donation to the Helpline Center online today by heading online to The437Project.Org.

