Dacotah Bank explains Paycheck Protection Program loans The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program is offering $350 billion in loans designed to help small businesses weather the COVID-19 pandemic. The program has attracted widespread interest, but it’s also raised plenty of questions from both borrowers and lenders. Galen Van Otterloo, a Business Banker with Dacotah Bank, helps answer some of those questions. The […]

If you are sewing fabric face masks, you need this hack Ashley shows Brittany the hack she is using to make her own bias tape for easy fabric face mask ties. They also talk about the importance of getting kids involved in the mask making process and how our schools are also in need of some masks. Here are some helpful links for making masks: Non-medical […]

Journaling to help process emotions during coronavirus pandemic Life Coach Lisa Cuzman explains more about how journaling and putting our emotions on paper can actually help improve our mental health during this trying time.

211 Helpline Center offers important resources during coronavirus pandemic Betsy Schuster is the Vice President of Program Development for the Helpline Center. She’s here to share what resources are available to you at your fingertips.

2 weeks into remote education: 5 teachers share their experiences Our local educators have spent the last few weeks doing the seemingly impossible, teaching all of our children without ever being able to be in the same room with them. We checked in with 5 of these teachers to hear how everything is going. From their challenges – to the innovative ways they have found […]

The CDC is now recommending non-medical face masks: Here’s how to make one The White House and CDC released new guidelines today recommending that Americans wear cloth covering their mouths and noses in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. That has people searching for face masks, only to be greeted by empty store shelves…once again. The N-95 masks are being reserved for medical personnel and […]

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra: Physically distanced but musically connected Researchers have found that listening to music can be effective for reducing stress levels in people who are experiencing levels of anxiety. I think it’s safe to say that is a lot of us lately. The power of music is nothing new for our South Dakota Symphony Orchestra music director. Delta David Gier, has seen […]

Special Ed: Determined teachers ensure equity in virtual education So far this week we have talked with a high school teacher, a principal, a middle school math teacher and a kindergarten teacher. But we have one more unique perspective to share with you. Imagine what it’s like to teach when each of your students has a completely unique learning plan. Ashley Thompson recently spoke […]

Sanford Health answering your COVID-19 questions If you are experiencing a fever or cough, or think you might have COVID-19, call your doctor’s clinic or sign in to Sanford My Chart to schedule an e-visit. You’ll also find advice on visitor restrictions and what you need to know about the coronavirus on Sanford My Chart or their website at sanfordhealth.org.