Get ready to dive headfirst into a world of unexpected textures, statement furniture, and innovative approaches to space inspired by nature.



We explored the latest trends predicted to dominate the design landscape next year, from daring monochrome palettes and groovy 70s vibes to earthy greens and playful curves.



Our guide today was Montgomery’s interior designer, Amber Sigler.



Whether you’re a seasoned design aficionado or simply curious about refreshing your home’s aesthetic, this segment is for you.

Whether you are looking for a new mattress, a new bed or even bedding, you’re sure to find the perfect element to set your home’s style apart.



And with showrooms in Sioux Falls, Madison, Watertown and Aberdeen, there’s always a Montgomery’s and a team of interior designers ready to help.



In Sioux Falls you will find them at 1725 West 41st Street. The showroom is located at 747 South Washington Avenue in Madison.



Montgomery’s in Watertown is at 1000 9th Avenue Southeast. And in Aberdeen the showroom is located at 3502 7th Avenue Southeast.