Here’s a fact that might surprise you: Military veterans are more likely to experience homelessness than the general population. And when you look specifically within members of the military who have had combat exposure and PTSD the risk is even higher.



Rebecca Deelstra, the Managing Director of Marketing and Business Development with Volunteers of America Dakotas, and Ben Klusmann, the Director of Veterans Services at VOA Dakotas.

Behind the scenes with Volunteers of America Dakotas



Their goal is to provide services for at-risk veterans in hopes of reducing the number of veterans who are spending their nights in a shelter, or worse, on a South Dakota street. They joined us to tell us more about how they’re doing that and, more importantly, how you can help.

