Take a second to think back to when you were in school. Were you lucky enough to have a mentor who made a positive impact on your life? If so, our guests are giving you the chance to pay that forward.

Jess Karim is the TeamMates Mentoring of South Dakota consultant, and Christina Prehn is the South Dakota Black Hills Regional Coordinator for the organization.

They joined us via zoom to tell us more about the mission of TeamMates South Dakota and how you can get involved to start making a positive impact in the lives of students.

Why mentor?

TeamMates Mentoring of South Dakota is a 2023 Vern Eide Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring Grant Recipient. TeamMates knows the impact that mentors can have on helping students develop to their full potential. Schools in South Dakota have students on wait lists who want a caring adult friend. They’re looking for mentors in our communities, as well as leaders interested in serving on local advisory committees. Interested in mentoring or donating your time or resources? You can find more information at teammates.org or by calling 402-390-8326.