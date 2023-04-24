Most kids in the Sioux Falls Public School District spend more than 1400 hours a year learning in the classroom. That time is spent with teachers who have dedicated their careers to not only teaching our kids how to add and subtract, but also in some cases, to making sure they have mittens to wear and snacks for the weekend. But it’s not just the day-to-day minutia that teachers are thinking about. They’re also dreaming big and looking for innovative ways to take our children’s education to the next level.

Allison Struck is the Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation.

She joined KELOLAND Living’s Ashley Thompson today to tell us all about the many ways the money Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation raises enhances classroom education across the district.

The Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation is a 2023 Vern Eide Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring Grant Recipient.