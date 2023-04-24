Everywhere you look there is a help wanted sign. With businesses struggling to keep and hire staff, one KELOLAND non-profit is working to bridge a gap and connect businesses with an untapped pool of skilled, qualified job seekers with disabilities.

Vicki Stewart is the Executive Director of Employment Disability Resources, formerly the Sioux Falls Business Resource Network. Vicki is joined us in studio to explain how EDR is serving as a liaison between job seekers with disabilities and the businesses looking for qualified employees.

Vicki Stewart and Ashley Thompson

Employment Disability Resources, formerly known as Business resource Network, is a 2023 Vern Eide Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring Grant Recipient. Employment Disability Resources assist businesses to successfully recruit, retain, and promote qualified individuals with disabilities. You can reach them by phone at 605-215-1760, or head online to EDRSD.org.