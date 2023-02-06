More than 12,000 South Dakota children are in the foster care system each year. Children’s Home Society of South Dakota believes all children deserve a safe and loving home. Chelsie Ogard is the Community Based Services Director for Children’s Home Society in Rapid City. She joined us to tell us more about their objectives with finding foster families for children and how you can support their efforts either by volunteering to share your safe and loving home with a child who needs one, or by making a donation which can help Children’s Home Society make a difference for families across the state.

License requirements for becoming a foster parent

Children’s Home Society of South Dakota is also a 2023 Vern Eide Mitsubishi Tradition of Caring Grant Recipient. Through its many programs, Children’s Home Society of South Dakota serves families, individuals, and children of all ages. Many are victims of domestic violence, abuse and neglect, or traumatic life events. If you want to know more about the organizations foster care programs, you can find out more online at helpsdchildren.org. If you aren’t ready to become a foster parent, you can help support the families and children who already are in the program by going online to chssd.org and clicking on donate on the home page.