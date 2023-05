If you’re like Brittany, you’ve found out that using a nice microfiber towel and windex does not do the job when it comes to window washing. That’s why she decided to invite a pro over to teach her how to get the job done. Eric Van Donge is the owner of No Streaking Window Cleaning of Sioux Falls. He stopped by her house to demonstrate what you should be using and how to get your windows looking good as new.

Behind the scenes washing Brittany’s window