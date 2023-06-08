On November 2, 1969, Craig Rodwell, along with his partner Fred Sargeant, Ellen Broidy, and Linda Rhodes proposed the first pride march to be held in New York City. Now more than 40 years later Pride Parades and marches are held around the world to celebrate and lift up the LGBTQIA plus community.

Cody Ingle is the Secretary of the Sioux Falls Pride board. He joined us to fill us in on this weekend’s Sioux Falls Pride Celebration and how you can get out and enjoy everything from the parade to the food.