Today kicks off National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. It’s an annual campaign focused on educating people about the realities of eating disorders and to provide hope, support, and visibility to those affected by eating disorders. Faith Carlson is a Licensed Mental Health Counselor and knows how important this is to shine a spotlight on this issue. She joined us to to tell us more about the signs to look for in adolescents if we are concerned they might have developed disordered eating habits.