For more than 67 years, the staff and volunteers at McCrossan Boys Ranch have worked to change the lives of young boys in turmoil. And it’s events like the annual banquet auction that allow them to raise the funds they need to provide the programming and hope they need for a better life for many, many years to come. And with your help when parents and caregivers find themselves looking for a way to ease the tension at home–McCrossan Boys Ranch is there to help. Christy Menning Vastenhout is the Director of Development at McCrossan Boys Ranch and she is joined us to tell us more about this year’s Banquet Auction. She also explained what a difference your support of the online auction can make to the services and classes they are able to provide to the young men they serve.

Online Auction Details

McCrossan Boys Ranch in Sioux Falls reaches out to troubled boys between the ages of nine to 20 who have experienced conflict in their lives. If you’re interested in placement information, would like to volunteer or make a donation to support their mission, you can reach them by phone at 605-339-1203 or find more information online at McCrossan.org.