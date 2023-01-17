In 2020, the world and gyms shut down leading to a rise in the popularity of online workout programs at home. Now that gyms have reopened and life has returned to, more or less, normal hybrid workouts are still on the rise utilizing the best of the gym and online resources. But what other fitness trends should we be on the look out for? Owner of CPM Fitness, Annie Mello, stopped by to give us the guide to the fitness trends we’ll all more than likely take a crack at in 2023.

