Well, it’s been almost 5 months now since Mitchell Olson has joined Ashley Thompson as co-host of KELOLAND LIVING, and they’ve had a lot of fun this year and met so many interesting people!



But whatever came their way, they pulled themselves up by the bootstraps, held their heads high, and marched on…bringing the viewers some of the best that KELOLAND offered in 2023!



From meeting a skunk to jumping off a pole, (Mitchell swears was 6000 feet in the air), and even getting to learn a bit more about KELOLAND TV’s history.



The production team has been hard at work finalizing the “2023 Best of” list, but since one of the best additions this year was Mitchell joining the team…the kick-off to the “2023 Best of KELOLAND living” will started with Mitchell’s first week.

While Ashley has found the addition of Mitchell really wonderful, some of the recipes he’s had her taste have been…let’s just say…interesting. We took a look back at some of their culinary adventures.



Ashley is still not on board with the cheese wiz and olives adventure, but some other adventures took them into the great outdoors and even got to bring the outside inside with a few furry friends in 2023.

Another highlight of their year was Barbie! Barbie took over the Halloween season on KELOLAND Living, and you could say they talked about her A LOT!

While they may be saying goodbye to 2023, one thing is for certain, their combined adventures and infectious laughter will be around for many years to come.