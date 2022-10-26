Hunting isn’t just a form of sports and recreation. In South Dakota, it can also be a way of life. And in Turner County, South Dakota it is also a right of passage for many youths as they, too, become hunters. Making sure that tradition is safely passed down to young hunters is the idea behind the annual Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt. And if you heard the word charity in there, there’s a good reason for that. Byron Nogelmeier is the president of the Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt; and Shawn Johnson is the lead singer of Tonic Sol Fa, which has a very special connection to this year’s event. They stopped by to explain more about the event and to tell us how you can get involved in helping them support a very worthy cause.

Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt Details

Tonic Sol Fa Concert Details

The hunt and the concert are coming up this Saturday. There’s still time to purchase your tickets for the Tonic Sol Fa concert at the Parker High School Gym. Tickets can be purchased at Merchant State Banks in Freeman, Viborg, Hurley and Irene; Security State Bank in Chancellor and Viborg; River’s Edge Banks in Parker Marion and Bridgewater; Jones Food Center in Parker and at The Diamond Room In Sioux Falls. You can also get tickets online at itickets.com.