Spring is a time of rebirth. We’re seeing new flowers in the garden. Grabbing the sandals from the back of the closet. And maybe thinking about building a new home. The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire is in a spring mood, too. They’re opening the doors to the newly constructed homes and giving you the chance to tour them as part of this year’s annual Spring Parade of Homes. Craig Wynia is a project manager with Jeren Homes in Tea. He is also the committee chair for this year’s Spring Parade of Homes. He stopped by with all the details we’ll need to make the most of this year’s event, whether we’re looking to hit our favorite homes on the tour in person, or take a virtual tour without ever leaving our couch.

Feature Homes Tour Details

Preparing to parade the homes

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire responsibly meets the housing needs of the Sioux Falls area by working with more than 750 member companies on the builder and associate level. From home builders, remodelers, landscapers, bankers, realtors and more, the association has a wide variety of members to work with on your next home project. You can reach them by phone at 605-361-8322 or online at hbasiouxempire.com.

This year’s Spring Parade of Homes features more than 40 homes to tour. The builder representatives at each home are excited to visit with you about their homes and the new urban trends that they are seeing in the building industry. Tour the homes this Saturday and Sunday from 1 PM to 5 PM. Or next Saturday and Sunday, May 21st & 22nd. And don’t forget to tour the two featured homes which show case special features and upgrades that make the homes notable.