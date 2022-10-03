Ethics are often talked about in business, but when it comes down to it, how do you know whether they are actually being practiced in an organization? The Better Business Bureau knows how important ethics are and that is why they came up with a way to honor those businesses that are putting ethics into action. Jessie Schmidt is the South Dakota Region Vice President of the Better Business Bureau. And Chad Berry is the owner of JPC IT Solutions. Jessie stopped by today to share more on the Torch Awards for Ethics and Chad Berry is one of the category winners. The awards are designed to emphasize how important ethics are, and how they apply to business success.

Behind the scenes on set with Jessie Schmidt, Chad Berry, & Brittany Kaye