When you need to get from point A to point B, many of us take-for-granted our ability to hop in the car and drive there. Yet, for many people in KELOLAND, getting to appointments or running errands can be a daunting task. Thankfully, Rev. Dr. Christopher Montgomery, the director of Project Car, joined us to explain how Project Car, which partners with local churches to provide rides to religious services, medical appointments, LifeScape and DakotAbilities is here to help.

Behind the scenes with Rev. Dr. Christopher Montgomery and Ashley Thompson

Project Car is a 2022 Avera Tradition of Caring recipient setting out to provide no-cost rides to people with financial or transportation limitations. Project car is powered by volunteers who provide rides using the organization’s own fleet of fully-insured and maintained vehicles. Project Car is currently looking for volunteers. If you’d like to volunteer head online to ProjectCarSF.org or call 605-332-2777.