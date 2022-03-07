When a child is facing a critical illness, it’s not only a struggle physically, it can also take a toll on the emotional welfare of the child facing the struggle. While their team of doctors can provide the medical care needed, who is there to help keep the kid’s spirit up? Enter Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana. Sue Salter is the President & CEO of Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana. Koen is a Wish Kid who used his wish to help kids. They joined us to tell us more about how Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana helped Koen create an experience unlike any other.

Sue Salter sitting down with Ashley Thompson on the set of KELOLAND Living

Make-A-Wish® South Dakota & Montana is a 2022 Avera Tradition of Caring recipient. They’re creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses by crafting experiences that can be a game-changer, bringing joy and a sense of normalcy back into a family’s life. If you would like to refer a child, or donate, head online to wish.org/SDMT. And remember, Children who are eligible for a wish do not necessarily have a terminal diagnosis. Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. The majority of wish kids go on to manage, and even overcome, their illnesses.

