When a person is disabled or killed on the job, the consequences for his or her family can be profound and long-lasting. The incident not only brings immediate grief, but can also mean that the family’s savings are quickly spent as they adjust to a new normal. Jennifer Andrisen Selzler and Jeff Shultz have seen firsthand that while there may be workman’s comp for the employee, there are few resources for those who must take time and resources to care for them, or cover their funeral expenses. If there were funds to pay for post-secondary education or trade school, they’re quickly depleted. Jennifer is a worker’s comp claims manager and Jeff is an attorney for work comp claims. They’ve seen the scenario so often that they are doing what they can to correct this wrong. Kids’ Chance of South Dakota is a non-profit organization raising funds for educational opportunities for these children–allowing them to pursue their education, reach their goals, and fulfill their dreams for the future.

Who does Kids’ Chance of SD help?

Kids’ Chance of South Dakota is a 2022 Avera Tradition of Caring recipient. If you or someone you know is a student who has been adversely affected by the injury or death of a parent, simply call 605-275-5250 to find out more. If you’d like to support the organization’s mission, you can make a donation on their website which can be found at kidschanceofsd.org.