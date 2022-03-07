For the last 65 years, the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire has gone above and beyond when it comes to improving the lives of kids in the Sioux Falls area. But, they haven’t done it alone. The Sioux Falls Morning Optimist Club has played a crucial part in bringing the club to the area, back in 1957.

Lisa Verdin is the Director of Marketing for the Boys & Girls Club of Sioux Falls, and Ken Munch, first vice president of the Sioux Falls Morning Optimist Club, joined us to explain how they’re bringing back a classic partnership between the two groups, known as The Silver Key dinner, and how you can get more involved with the club.

The boys and girls club knows that “once a Club kid, always a Club kid.” If you’re looking to get involved as an alumnus, or new recruit, There are many ways to get involved through volunteering, sponsorships, event attendance, employment opportunities or financial support. Just head online to bgcsiouxempire.org today or call 605-306-5335. And, don’t forget to reserve your spot at the 2022 Silver Key gala by heading online to bgcsiouxempire.org/events/frost-silver-key-gala.