2020 wedding week: Capturing your big day with Daisy&Lace Photography

Booking a photographer is one of the first steps you should take in your wedding journey. You can find Daisy&Lace Photography at 330 North Main Avenue in Sioux Falls, in Suite 303. You can call to book a consultation at 605-214-9453 or find them online at daisyandlacephoto.com.
SPECIAL OFFER: Book your wedding this August and you will receive $100 off your photography fee simply by mentioning that you saw this segment on KELOLAND Living. This great offer expires at the end of August, so give them a call today.