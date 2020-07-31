2020 Wedding Week: A COVID wedding story

As the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we go about our lives from almost every angle, it's not surprising that it has also impacted our community blood banks. With blood drive cancelations and social distancing restrictions, it's more important than ever to donate -or we may be seeing critical blood shortages. Rita Nelson joined us from the Sioux Falls community blood bank where they are working hard to ensure our community right here in KELOLAND maintains an adequate supply of blood. With that in mind, Ashley went to do her part and donated blood earlier this week and walks us through just how easy it is.

To sign up to donate go to cbblifeblood.org.