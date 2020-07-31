2020 Wedding Week: A COVID wedding story

Couples with wedding plans during the COVID-19 pandemic have been facing some pretty tough decisions about their big day. Do you go with the big wedding you started planning more than a year ago? Do you postpone your big day until all of this is over? Or do you re-work your wedding to fit the times? The Mister and Missus who joined us on the couch today are Erin and Christian Jensen. They had big plans for their May 16th wedding in Minneapolis. but then a worldwide pandemic put a wrinkle in their wedding plans. They gave us a little insight into the struggles all wedding couples must be facing this year and hopefully offer a bit of advice to help ease their anxiety.

