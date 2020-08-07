2020 Teacher Appreciation: Tracey Larsen

We’ve been taking time on the show all week to pay tribute to the wonderful teachers all across KELOLAND who will be stepping up to the front of the class over the next few weeks. The new school year begins in a very uncertain time, and while there is no doubt that all teachers deserve recognition – we could only pick one to take home the grand price in our Teacher Appreciation Contest. That winner joined us on the couch today. Tracey Larsen teachers Social Studies to eighth graders at Patrick Henry Middle School in Sioux Falls. Tracey has been teaching for 24 years and we certainly thinks she derves a little extra recognition for all she does both inside the classroom and in our community.

We want to say a big thank you to all teachers out there who are making a difference in the lives of our kids.

We would also like to send a special thank you out to our Teacher Appreciation Contest Sponsors: Lauriebelles Boutique in Downtown Sioux Falls and Tea, Siouxland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at 6401 South Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls, the team at Swenson Weath Management at 5002 South Broadband Lane, your KELOLAND Get-N-Go locations and J and R Mechanical in Tea.